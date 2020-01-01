'It can be a brilliant move' - Pirlo backed for Juventus success by Zola

The six-time Serie A winner has a lot to live up to in his first role as a head coach but former striker Zola is sure he can handle the pressure

Gianfranco Zola has tipped Andrea Pirlo to succeed as head coach despite his lack of experience.

The legendary former midfielder was appointed as Bianconeri boss in August. Pirlo had initially been put in charge of the Juventus Under 23 team, but was given control of the first-team nine days later after Maurizio Sarri was sacked.

Although it is his first job in coaching, former West Ham and manager Zola is confident Pirlo can handle the pressure and believes it could turn out to be a brilliant decision from the Juve board.

“I also went to West Ham without ever coaching before and I know what that means. We are talking about a champion who had a superior knowledge of the game," he told Corriere della Sera .

"Of course, the role of the manager requires a different talent, and Pirlo will need the staff: the trainer [Paolo] Bertelli will absolute add value and [Igor] Tudor will also be important.

"Andrea will have to grow up quickly: choosing him was very courageous and can become a brilliant move."

Asked why Sarri failed at the Turin giants, Zola added: "I'm a little sorry for him and his team: I worked with him for a year at and he was very important for me. I also talked to Maurizio about it. Juventus are a very demanding team and sometimes winning is not enough. Many requisites are required."

Zola, who spent seven years at Chelsea as a player and won two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, has been impressed by the signings the Premier League side have made in the current transfer market.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell were all purchased this summer, while ex- and defender Thiago Silva and 21-year-old centre-back Malang Sarr were snapped up on free transfers.

While Zola expects a lot from Frank Lampard's team, he believes are favourites to win the English top flight again in 2020-21.

"Yes, I think it was the best transfer campaign: Abramovich spent a lot and on young guys, following a very intelligent line. It will be important to immediately find compactness and balance: expectations will be high," he said.

“I don't think Klopp is one who allows his stomach to fill up. Liverpool remain favorites, but the competition is tougher. In addition to Chelsea and , [Mikel] Arteta has surprised me at : he is building something really interesting."