Phil Neville signs new Inter Miami contract ahead of 2023 season after guiding Herons to MLS playoffs

Head coach Phil Neville has signed a contract extension to remain with Inter Miami, the club announced on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville helped lead Inter Miami to the playoffs during the 2022 season in a campaign that saw the introduction of 18 new players. He was originally appointed in 2021 after a stint with England's women's national team as well as time as an assistant with Valencia and the England U-21 men's team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of Neville will allow the club some consistency as they head into what could be a busy offseason. The club could have all three of its Designated Player spots available and will be looking to replace the now-retired Gonzalo Higuain.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “It’s a great honor to stay at Inter Miami," Neville said. "I’ve always thought long-term, I’ve always thought that I want to be at this Club for a long time. I think we’re in the early growth period of this Club, the early building process and I feel as if we’ve made great strides over the last two years, but by no means is the journey finished. In 2022 we finished sixth in the league, we got into playoffs. But that’s not success, that’s progression. The expectation is to win.

THE VERDICT: Neville's contract was set to expire at the end of the year, but it always seemed that the club would bring him back after a solid 2022. Neville and Miami overcame financial restrictions placed on them by MLS due to the club's failure to adhere to roster rules in 2020, but Miami pushed into the playoffs before losing to NYCFC. But perhaps Neville's best achievement was how he reenergized Gonzalo Higuain, who was benched at one point in the season before rediscovering his form and ending his career with a rampant run through MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? The club could have three DP spots heading into this offseason, allowing them the possibility to sign some big names. One name linked has been Lionel Messi, with recent reports saying the Argentine is open to the move.