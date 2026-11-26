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Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has offered a blunt assessment of Senne Lammens' current form following a difficult night for the goalkeeper in the Champions League. While the 24-year-old showcased his shot-stopping ability with a penalty save, a series of costly errors allowed Sporting to fight back and claim a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

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Costly errors overshadow Lammens' penalty heroics

Lammens endured a difficult European outing against Sporting as two unforced errors undermined a promising start. After denying Colombian forward Luis Suarez from the penalty spot in the first half, the Belgian keeper quickly conceded a foul in the box, allowing Suarez to convert.

Matters worsened after the break when Lammens spilled a high delivery into the area. Suarez reacted quickest, finishing acrobatically to earn the Portuguese side a point.

Schmeichel points to World Cup hangover and defensive failings

Speaking to CBS Sports, former United keeper Schmeichel declined to say if Lammens should be dropped, suggesting new boss Mauricio Pochettino's staff could spark a turnaround. "I don’t know [at what point should Man Utd drop him]," Schmeichel said. "Mauricio Pochettino has come in, he’s brought his own staff, that means he’s got a new goalkeeping coach and maybe that is something that can change it for him."

Schmeichel traced the 24-year-old's dip back to Belgium's tournament exit against Spain. He added: "I don’t know if you remember in the World Cup, he came against Spain and made a bit of a mistake, [Mikel] Merino scored and they [Belgium] got knocked out, and I feel like he’s lost a little bit of confidence from that mistake, hasn’t really recovered.

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"As a goalkeeper when you’re not on your best form you need your defenders in front of you to help you out and the sad truth is that they haven’t been able to do that and of course, that makes it so much worse. I like him a lot but today was not a great day for him."

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Fernandes demands collective accountability

Lammens' shaky start to the term contrasts sharply with his encouraging debut campaign at United following an £18.1 million transfer from Royal Antwerp. Despite his costly lapses in Portugal, club captain Bruno Fernandes defended his team-mate and demanded shared accountability across the squad.

"It’s part of football, mistakes are part of football, and from that, you get goals," Fernandes said. "But, obviously, it’s not an individual sport, so everyone has to take the blame for everything we do good and everything we do bad.

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"I think the main thing and the most important thing is to understand we need to be together, in the good and in the bad moments, and it’s not going to change the belief we have in each other."

Pressure mounts on Lammens as Darlow waits in the wings

With his confidence dented, Lammens faces a stern test to rediscover his debut-season form under Pochettino's new goalkeeping coach. Summer signing Karl Darlow remains waiting in the wings if a change is required, with the former Newcastle and Leeds United keeper yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.