Peter Schmeichel hails 'game-changing' Youri Tielemans as Man Utd stage epic Champions League comeback

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Peter Schmeichel has heaped praise on Youri Tielemans after the midfielder inspired a dramatic Champions League fightback against Roma at Old Trafford. The Manchester United legend believes the thrilling victory could serve as a major turning point for manager Michael Carrick.

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A dramatic European night

United avoided a fourth consecutive defeat by producing a spectacular 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League. Carrick's side appeared destined for another damaging loss before rallying late at Old Trafford.

Matias Soule opened the scoring for the visitors inside 12 minutes. Donyell Malen then doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after Ayden Heaven handled the ball in the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes converted a retaken penalty to give the hosts a lifeline just before the hour mark. Matheus Cunha then struck twice in the dying moments to rescue a crucial victory for the under-fire manager.

Schmeichel singles out game-changing Tielemans

Former goalkeeper Schmeichel admitted he felt incredibly sad during the dismal first-half display. However, he credited summer signing Tielemans for completely transforming the match after replacing the injured Carlos Baleba.

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"It’s about time we did something like this," Schmeichel told CBS Sports. "Manchester United did that type of thing time and time again in the past but it’s been so long. At half-time I was so sad about what I had seen in that first 45 minutes because it was bad, it was bad. And then Carlos Baleba goes off injured early in the second half and you’re thinking, this can’t get any worse.

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"But Youri Tielemans came on and he changed the game. That’s the best I’ve seen him play for Man United and I’m so pleased for him. He came into that midfield and he drove the team forward and he was a leader, it was brilliant to see."

Recapturing the traditional United spirit

The remarkable turnaround echoed the famous European nights that characterised United during Schmeichel's playing career. The hosts were booed off at half-time, as their worst start to a season since the 1980s threatened to plunge them into further crisis. Schmeichel believes this dramatic victory can serve as a catalyst for the rest of the campaign.

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"That for me can be a big turning point," he added. "Those players have now felt what it feels like to be a Manchester United player and play in these big European nights. Coming back from 2-0 down, this is what United have been doing for years. I’m so, so happy for Michael Carrick because he needed this win."

Turning attention back to domestic action

The hard-fought victory provides Carrick with a massive boost and lifts the Red Devils to 17th place in the Champions League table. Meanwhile, the painful defeat sees Roma slip down to 19th position after four rounds of fixtures.

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United must now harness this momentum as they return to Premier League action this weekend. Carrick's side face a difficult test against Aston Villa on Sunday.