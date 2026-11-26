Petar Sucic converted from the penalty spot for the second consecutive match to spark Inter's 2-0 Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart at San Siro. Speaking after full-time, the Croatian midfielder praised injured spot-kick specialists Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski while highlighting Inter's improved defending against crosses.
Sucic strikes from the spot again to unlock Stuttgart
Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic continued his clinical run from 12 yards by converting a decisive penalty to set Inter on course for a 2-0 Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday night. Having also scored from the spot in Bergamo days earlier, Sucic dictated the midfield tempo at San Siro before Lautaro Martinez added a second goal to seal Inter's third straight European win.
"I managed to score from the penalty spot in two consecutive games, I'm happy to have contributed to the team's victory," Sucic said in his post-match interviews. "The group has a very strong mentality and is always very united, the season is long and we can have problems and injuries."
Addressing penalty advice from Calhanoglu and Zielinski
With regular penalty takers Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski sidelined through injury, Sucic stepped up once again with composure. Asked whether the absent duo had offered him tips from the spot, the midfielder hailed their pedigree while backing his own self-belief.
"If Calhanoglu and Zielinski gave me advice on penalties? They are among the best in the world, I have a lot of confidence in myself and I'm happy because I scored two goals in two games," Sucic explained.
Learning from Bergamo cross lapses and embracing midfield versatility
Sucic pointed out that Inter corrected the late defensive mistakes against crosses that cost them in Bergamo, while expressing satisfaction with operating in a deep playmaking role under Cristian Chivu.
"I think we did a lot of good things in Bergamo too and were ahead, but in the end we conceded to their crosses. Stuttgart also tried today, but we were much better at defending in this situation," he noted. "Playmaker? I'm happy, I think I can play in all midfield roles and the coach used me that way too. I'm ready to give my best, I just want to help the team."
Taking top-eight chase one game at a time
While securing an automatic top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase remains the target, Sucic urged Inter to stay grounded ahead of a demanding schedule.
"The top eight? That's the goal, but let's look at the game per game and let's see where we are," he added, with Inter next travelling to face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, December 9.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.