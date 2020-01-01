PES 2020 best players & who to play as on the game
Pro Evolution Soccer is back again for another season, packaged as eFootball PES 2020 this year, with many new licensed teams including Barcelona and Juventus.
Despite the fact that many teams are not licensed in the game and thus have fake names, fake badges and jerseys, every single player in the world's top leagues is in the game.
For example, Liverpool are called Liverpool R in PES 2020, but have all the proper players including some of the game's highest-rated talents - Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the game.
Who are the best players in PES 2020?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battle every year to be the best player in the world and PES 2020 has decided not to separate them by giving them the same rating this season.
Both Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in PES 2020, with a 94 overall rating. Neymar ranks as the third best player in the game on 92, while 18 players are rated 90 or higher this year.
The majority of the highest rated players are attackers, but centre-backs Van Dijk, Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos make the top 10 this year.
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating
|1
|L. MESSI
|94
|2
|C. RONALDO
|94
|3
|NEYMAR
|92
|4
|E. HAZARD
|91
|5
|S. AGUERO
|91
|6
|L. SUAREZ
|91
|7
|V. VAN DIJK
|91
|8
|SERGIO RAMOS
|90
|9
|PIQUE
|90
|10
|R. LEWANDOWSKI
|90
|11
|DAVID DE GEA
|90
|12
|A. GRIEZMANN
|90
|13
|J. OBLAK
|90
|14
|K. DE BRUYNE
|90
|15
|H. KANE
|90
|16
|M. SALAH
|90
|17
|ALISSON
|90
|18
|K. MBAPPE
|90
|19
|M. NEUER
|89
|20
|L. MODRIC
|89
|21
|SERGIO BUSQUETS
|89
|22
|R. STERLING
|89
|23
|EDERSON
|89
|24
|S. MANE
|89
|25
|M. TER STEGEN
|89
|26
|DAVID SILVA
|88
|27
|K. BENZEMA
|88
|28
|E. CAVANI
|88
|29
|M. HUMMELS
|88
|30
|T. KROOS
|88
|31
|P. AUBAMEYANG
|88
|32
|C. ERIKSEN
|88
|33
|THIAGO A.
|88
|34
|P. POGBA
|88
|35
|N. KANTE
|88
|36
|K. KOULIBALY
|88
|37
|BERNARDO SILVA
|88
|38
|S. HANDANOVIC
|87
|39
|J. KIMMICH
|87
|40
|H. LLORIS
|87
|41
|G. CHIELLINI
|87
|42
|D. GODIN
|87
|43
|G. BALE
|87
|44
|I. RAKITIC
|87
|45
|M. PJANIC
|87
|46
|JORDI ALBA
|87
|47
|M. REUS
|87
|48
|P. COUTINHO
|87
|49
|R. VARANE
|87
|50
|T. COURTOIS
|87
Who are the best young players in PES 2020?
It should come as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is the best player aged 21 or under in PES 2020. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is the only young player rated 90 or higher, with no other young player having a high enough overall score to make the game's overall top 50 best players.
Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt comes in at second place with an 86 rating, while both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gianluigi Donnarumma are rate 85.
The PES 2020 ratings were generated before Erling Haaland stunned the Champions League and the Bundesliga and as a result, he has an 80 rating. No doubt his score will be increased in PES 2021.
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating
|1
|K. MBAPPE
|90
|2
|M. DE LIGT
|86
|3
|T. ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
|85
|4
|G. DONNARUMMA
|85
|5
|JOAO FELIX
|84
|6
|J. SANCHO
|84
|7
|M. ODEGAARD
|83
|8
|EDER MILITAO
|83
|9
|K. HAVERTZ
|82
|10
|F. CHALOV
|81
|11
|VINICIUS JUNIOR
|81
|12
|C. PULISIC
|81
|13
|J. DE PAULA
|81
|14
|N. ZANIOLO
|81
|15
|M. MOUNT
|81
|16
|M. GUENDOUZI
|81
|17
|H. AOUAR
|81
|18
|L. MARTINEZ
|81
|19
|A. HAKIMI
|81
|20
|A. LAFONT
|81
|21
|E. HAALAND
|80
|22
|O. EDOUARD
|80
|23
|FERRAN TORRES
|80
|24
|J. IKONE
|80
|25
|E. PALACIOS
|80
|26
|F. VALVERDE
|80
|27
|D. RICE
|80
|28
|J. KOUNDE
|80
|29
|M. KEAN
|79
|30
|RODRYGO
|79
Who are the best legends in PES 2020?
Some of football's iconic players are included in PES 2020 as legends including Brazil's Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. They are all ranked 87 overall or higher, with Romario the fourth best legend in the game this year.
World Cup winner and Argentina superstar Diego Maradona is the best legend in PES 2020 with an overall rating of 97. His rating makes him the best default player in the game, coming in higher than both Messi and Ronaldo.
Oliver Kahn is the highest-rated goalkeeper in PES 2020, while fellow German Franz Beckenbauer is the best defensive legend in the game.
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating
|1
|D. MARADONA
|97
|2
|J. CRUIJFF
|93
|3
|ZICO
|92
|4
|ROMARIO
|91
|5
|K. RUMMENIGGE
|91
|6
|RONALDINHO G
|91
|7
|F. BECKENBAUER
|91
|8
|O. KAHN
|91
|9
|INIESTA
|90
|10
|G. BATISTUTA
|89
|11
|ADRIANO
|89
|12
|R. GULLIT
|89
|13
|D. BECKHAM
|89
|14
|P. NEDVED
|89
|15
|P. VIEIRA
|89
|16
|F. TOTTI
|88
|17
|A. DEL PIERO
|88
|18
|L. FIGO
|88
|19
|RIVALDO
|88
|20
|F. LAMPARD
|88
|21
|A. PIRLO
|88
|22
|J. ZANETTI
|88
|23
|R. CARLOS
|88
|24
|P. MALDINI
|88
|25
|F. BARESI
|88
|26
|D. LAW
|87
|27
|A. RECOBA
|87
|28
|RAI
|87
|29
|P. SCHOLES
|87
|30
|CAFU
|87
Who are the best teams in PES 2020?
Three teams in PES 2020 have been given an overall rating of 86, making Barcelona, Manchester B and Madrid Chamartin B the best teams in the game.
Manchester B is the name used for Manchester City due to Konami's lack of licensing for the Premier League while Real Madrid Chamartin B is Real Madrid's moniker in PES 2020.
As PES 2020 has licenses for Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and PSG, all these teams have the correct names in the game.
The Bundesliga is not in PES 2020, so Bayern are found in the Other European Clubs section, along with Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.
|Team
|Overall
|Defence
|Midfield
|Attack
|Barcelona
|86
|85
|84
|88
|Manchester B
|86
|84
|87
|88
|Madrid Chamartin B
|86
|85
|87
|86
|Bayern Munchen
|85
|83
|85
|87
|Juventus
|85
|85
|84
|87
|PSG
|85
|83
|84
|89
|Liverpool R
|84
|85
|82
|86
|Madrid Rosas RB
|84
|82
|84
|84
|Napoli
|83
|83
|83
|83
|Tottenham WB
|83
|82
|82
|85