Agree or disagree: Pep Guardiola will leave Man City this summer

Pep Guardiola has been a frustrated figure at the Etihad Stadium this year, but will he leave anytime soon?

Guardiola's patience is running thin, as evidenced by his terse comments about grass, fans, players, opponents, reporters, the Premier League, travel and an investigation into ownership. Always under pressure to achieve big things, he's in danger of losing out on the Premier League trophy while still searching for a first Champions League crown in England. The threat of future sanctions on the club could also add stress.

In January, Guardiola called his two-year contract "just a piece of paper" and said he would resign "the moment I feel something is wrong." Unless they prevail in Europe, it's hard to see 2022-23 feeling quite right.

Do you think a divorce is coming soon? Share your opinion below 👇