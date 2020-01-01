Pedrinho is the favorite to wear Corinthians' 10

Luan, the main competitor for the mythical jersey, will wear number 7

With the departure of Jadson, there is an "opening" at Corinthians: who will be the club's number 10? The jersey, already worn by legends like Rivellino, Neto and Tévez, is now unassigned: it seems that the next player to use it will be Pedrinho.

The 2020 squad numbers have not been determined yet by the coaching staff: with the club still active in the market, it still makes no sense to decide anything. Luan, the top signing of the year, is the only one that already has a definite number: he will wear the 7, same jersey he used at Grêmio.

Pedrinho can receive the number10 in a very representative moment: it is possible that the young man will finally receive opportunities to play in the middle. Fábio Carille, Corinthians' manager in 2019, preferred to use the player in the wings.

In a press conference, Tiago Nunes left the role of the player open, stating that he can play in both functions: "Pedrinho is able to play on both sides, he has the technical quality for it. I have not yet defined how he will play. It depends on how he will fit."

Corinthians will debut this year against for the Florida Cup on Wednesday, January 15, at 8 pm GMT. Pedrinho, however, will not be in the delegation that will travel to the United States: the midfielder was called up by André Jardine for the U-23 South American Pre-Olympic tournament.