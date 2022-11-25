Pedri cheekily hints Barcelona should move for Real Madrid's Asensio amid contract impasse

Barcelona's Pedri has hinted his club should move for arch rivals Real Madrid's Marco Asensio as he is yet to sign an extension with Los Blancos.

Asensio set to be a free agent next summer

Pedri feels Barcelona should go for him

Asensio hopes to extend with Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu set to expire in June 2023. Real Madrid have delayed extension talks with him until he gets back from Qatar, which has fuelled speculation about his future amid links to Barcelona and Manchester United. Barcelona midfielder Pedri wants the Catalan club to make the most of this impasse and land the Spanish international.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to see what happens with the Asensio contract but I think all the good players have to be in Barcelona," he said to COPE.

However, when asked whether he would try and convince his national teammate to jump ship, he shied away adding: "I'm not much for doing those things, convincing anyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio has time and again reiterated his desire to continue with the capital club but at the same time kept his options open. "Hopefully the renewal can be done and I will be very happy at Real Madrid. Hopefully, it’s to stay for 10 more years here at Real. It’s not just me deciding - it’s also up to the club," he stated to Radio Marca recently.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? The winger made a sensational start to the World Cup as he got on the scoresheet in Spain's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, and he'll hope to build on that when they take on Germany next in a blockbuster encounter on Sunday.