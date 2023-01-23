Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi as they aim to progress into the next round of the Coupe de France with a Round-of-32 fixture against Pays de Cassel next up on Monday.
Kylian Mbappe and co will be visiting the home of a team that plays in the sixth-tier league Hauts-de-France.
PSG's most recent outing was a 5-4 friendly win over Riyadh XI in which both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored. Although they were beaten by Rennes in their last league fixture, the French champions are table-toppers in Ligue 1 and will be keen to progress against the minnows.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Pays de Cassel vs PSG date & kick-off time
Game:
Pays de Cassel vs PSG
Date:
January 23, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 24)
Venue:
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
How to watch Pays de Cassel vs PSG on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live Fox Sports.
PSG's Cup game is not being telecast on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match is not being telecast.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
Fox Sports
Fox Sports app
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
Pays de Cassel team news & squad
Pays de Cassel are expected to name their strongest defensive line-up against the Ligue 1 champions PSG for the Cup fixture.
Nicolas Bruneel will be unavailable for selection as he is serving a two-game ban.
Pays de Cassel possible XI: Samson; Zmijak, Thoor, Leclerc, Dubreucq, Santrain; Leganase, Bogdanski, Boudjema, Rapaille; Sane
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lacharez, Samsom, Clausi
Defenders
Eoga, Leclerc, Djelema, Bogdanski, Dubreucq, Secq, Denaes, Thoor, Bruno, Alexis, Dimitri
Midfielders
Florian, Delcourt, Bogdanski, Vares, Rudent, Boudjema, Rapaille, Leganase
Forwards
Sane, Dron, Valdher, Leprince
PSG team news & squad
Nordi Mukiele, Marco Verratti and young goalkeeper Lucas Lavallee are likely to be PSG's only absentees due to injuries.
Messi will be rested and is not part of the squad for the game as the manager hopes to hand out minutes and rotate his squad.
PSG possible XI: Rico; Pembele, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Gharbi; Soler; Ekitike, Housni
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Navas, Rico, Letellier
Defenders
Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Pembele, Mendes, Bitshiabu
Midfielders
Ruiz, Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Bernat
Forwards
Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Ekitike, Housni, Gharbi