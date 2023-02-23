Big pay rise for Bukayo Saka! Arsenal ready to reward star with contract worth over £10m per year

Bukayo Saka is set to hand Arsenal a massive boost by signing a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders.

Saka's current deal expires in 2024

Attacker is Gunners' top scorer in Premier League

Close to total agreement over extension

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL can confirm that following months of negotiations between the Gunners and Saka's representatives, an agreement in principle has been reached which will see the 21-year-old extend his stay with the north London club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka's current deal is due to expire in 2024, but discussions over an extension have been going on since the summer and whilst there are still a few details to be ironed out, an agreement is in now in place which is expected to be finalised imminently.

Saka, who has been named Arsenal's player of the year in each of the last two seasons and is the club's top scorer in the current campaign, is set to become Arsenal's highest paid player, with his new deal believed to be worth around £200,000 ($240,000) a week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news, which follows on from Gabriel Martinelli also agreeing a new long-term contract, will be a major boost to Mikel Arteta's side as they look to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004. Attention will now turn to finalising a new deal with centre-back William Saliba.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Saka and his team-mates are next in action on Saturday when they meet Leicester City in the Premier League.