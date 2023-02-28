Paul Pogba FINALLY makes second Juventus debut with substitute appearance vs Torino after ending injury nightmare

Paul Pogba played his first competitive match since rejoining Juventus last summer, as he came off the bench against Torino on Tuesday.

Pogba enters in 69th minute

All smiles after long-term injury

Juve score goal two minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba sustained a knee injury in pre-season and underwent surgery. He missed the World Cup as a result but has finally featured again for Juventus after returning to the club from Manchester United last summer.

Juventus took a 3-2 lead over Torino shortly after Pogba's introduction and extended the advantage in the 80th minute when French team-mate Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net. Juve held on for a 4-2 victory that moves them within 10 points of the Champions League places.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder appeared in great spirits before and during the game, having been eager to be on a football pitch again in competitive action.

WHAT NEXT? Juventus are expected to be cautious with Pogba, so he may not make his first start this season for the next week or two. However, he'll be in contention to feature in some capacity on Sunday against Roma.