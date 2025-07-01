Paul Pogba offers first glimpse of his ‘new office’ as ex-Man Utd star backs World Cup winner to be a ‘walking highlight reel’ for Monaco

Paul Pogba has offered the first glimpse of his “new office” at Monaco, with the World Cup winner being backed to remain a “walking highlight reel”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On the back of serving an 18-month doping ban, which led to his contract at Serie A giants Juventus being terminated, Pogba has been without a club for longer than many expected. He was linked with teams around the world after becoming a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Any interest from side in MLS, the Saudi Pro League and Premier League has been shunned after committing to a contract with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. At 32 years of age, the France international is raring to go once more in his homeland.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pogba broke down in tears after seeing Monaco take a calculated risk on him, with the former Manchester United midfielder convinced that he still has plenty to offer. He has already started to make himself at home in his “new office” in the Principality.

WHAT BROWN SAID

While Pogba is unquestionably short on match sharpness, ex-United defender Wes Brown is convinced that a proven performer will star for Monaco. He has told Bestnewbingosites.co.uk: “I’m not surprised at all that he is back, and Paul Pogba returning to football is great for the game. He is an extremely talented player that crowds enjoy watching, so it will be interesting to see how it goes for him. He will just want to play football now.

“It will have been a tough few years for him, but he will be relieved to be back. I’m sure we will see some great performances from him; he can be a walking highlight reel. I wish him luck getting back into football.”

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA?

Pogba, who has never previously graced the French top-light having left Le Havre for Manchester United’s academy system in 2009, has signed a two-year contract with Monaco and will be looking to hit the ground running at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.