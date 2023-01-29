Pogba included in Juventus squad for first time since injury-ravaged return to Italy from Man Utd

Paul Pogba has been named in the Juventus squad for the first time since his July 2022 return, after an injury-strewn few months for the Frenchman.

Pogba's first squad inclusion this season

Follows an injury-ravaged six months

His side Juventus play Monza in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? After an injury-ravaged return to life in Turin, Pogba has finally been named in the Juventus squad following his re-signing for the club in July 2022 - which came on the back of leaving Premier League giants Manchester United as a free agent. He could feature in Sunday's Serie A fixture against 13th-placed Monza.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has been out of action since picking up an injury in the United States over the summer. He'll be looking to help drag Juventus up from 11th place in Serie A - they desperately need a win to kick-start a charge for Europe.

DID YOU KNOW? During Pogba's previous 4-year spell at Juventus, the World Cup winner was involved in 66 goal contributions (34 goals and 32 assists), more than any other Juve player during this period.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? Given that he hasn't played league football in several months, it may take some time for Pogba to hit the heights we know he's capable of. However, if Juventus are to climb up Serie A and achieve European qualification, they'll need their France international along the way.