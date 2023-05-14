Paul Pogba’s injury woes continue! Juventus midfielder substituted in tears as first start in 390 days ends after just 23 minutes against Cremonese

Peter McVitie
Paul Pogba injury Juventus 2022-23Getty
P. PogbaJuventusUdinese vs JuventusSerie A

Paul Pogba limped off in tears as he sustained an injury just 23 minutes into his first start in over a year as Juventus faced Cremonese on Sunday.

  • Pogba made first start of the season
  • Midfielder went down midway through first half
  • Walked off in tears with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was called into the starting XI for the first time in 390 days as injuries have plagued his season since returning to Juventus last summer. However, he went down in the first half and required treatment before heading down the tunnel as Arkadiusz Milik replaced him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba went down with a suspected quadricep injury and the extent of the issue will be evaluated on Sunday evening, GOAL can reveal. Sunday's game was just the 10th in which the France international has featured this season. He made his first appearance of the campaign on February 28, but he sustained another muscle problem weeks later and did not return to action until mid-April.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The 30-year-old will hope his latest upset is not too serious with Juve set to face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday - although first impressions didn't look too positive.

