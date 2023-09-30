Paul Mullin scored a brace for Wrexham as they drew at home to Crewe Alexandra, and he paid an emotional tribute to his late grandfather.

Fletcher scores late equalizer in 3-3 draw

Mullin scores brace

Feels his late grandfather helped him

WHAT HAPPENED? Steven Fletcher's 95th-minute equaliser helped Wrexham take a point from the fixture despite being down to 10 men for over an hour. Mullin played the hero with two goals to his name including a stunning overhead kick. After the game, the English striker spoke to the club's media and revealed that he lost his grandfather earlier this week. But he said that he knew his late relative would 'make some magic happen' during the clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: "It was a difficult weekend for me, really, my grandad got rushed into the hospital and things like that, and passed away earlier in the week. So, it's been a difficult week but, obviously, today, that's when I said, I knew I was going to score all week once he'd gone. He was my biggest fan. So, I always knew coming into the game today that somehow, he'd make some magic happen and we got two over them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham currently sit in ninth place in the League Two standings with 16 points to their name, just one point off the play-off places. While the start to the season hasn't been as spectacular as Hollywood would've had it, the Red Dragons and their owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds will definitely be pleased with the current status.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons and Mullin will next be in action in midweek when they travel to Mansfield on Tuesday, October 3.