Wrexham star Paul Mullin sends message to team-mates as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owned Dragons beat Gillingham without suspended striker

Wrexham eased past Gillingham with a 2-0 win without their star striker Paul Mullin who was suspended for the clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season during their 1-0 win over Notts County. The striker sent a message on Instagram to his teammates after their win over Gillingham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons are now on a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and sit in second place in the League Two standings. With 33 points, Wrexham are behind only Stockport County (35), however, Mansfield could take second on Sunday as they sit on 32 points with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin will be back in the lineup when Wrexham face Accrington Stanley on Saturday, November 18.