‘Parrott might be the next Rooney or Rashford’ – Spurs legend Waddle urges Mourinho to take a punt on youngster

With Tottenham down to the bare bones up front, a former fan favourite in north London wants faith to be shown in a promising Irish striker

need to be giving Troy Parrott the chance to prove that he can be the next Wayne Rooney or Marcus Rashford, says Chris Waddle, with Jose Mourinho out of options in the striking department.

Untimely injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have Spurs down to the bare bones in the final third of the field.

Mourinho has sought to get creative in his selections, with deep-lying playmakers and wingers – such as Dele Alli and Lucas Moura – being asked to operate in more advanced roles.

That approach did not work in the club’s last outing as a blank was drawn in their 1-0 defeat to .

Waddle believes Spurs have to consider dropping international Parrott into their starting XI, with the exciting academy graduate really to follow in the footsteps of illustrious teenage stars before him.

The Tottenhem legend told the Racing Post: “You only need to look at the likes of Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford to see what can happen if you take an early punt on a young striker.

“Rooney was just 16 when he scored for in the Premier League against with Arsene Wenger hailing him the brightest talent this country had.

“Injuries offered Rashford a chance when he was a teenager and he scored two goals in a European game for , kept his place and scored two more against Arsenal three days later.

“Sometimes you have to give a young striker a go – and now’s the time for Jose Mourinho to give Troy Parrott a shot.”

Waddle added, with Spurs readying themselves for a derby date with on Saturday: “The way Spurs play they need a number nine and Parrott is that option right now – and I don’t care that he’s only 18.

“Let’s not forget that he’s a full international – he played for Ireland against New Zealand in November – so he’s not a stranger to playing at a high level surrounded by top players.

“I don’t think Mourinho has much choice or Tottenham’s top-four prospects could be in real trouble.

“He complained on Wednesday that several of his players are jaded and fading. Well, Parrott isn’t.

“He could be the answer and Spurs fans would give him a chance. They’ll be right behind him because he’s one of their own having come through the academy.

“Now he might crash and burn – but he also might be a natural and take to Premier League football like a duck to water, like Rashford or Rooney did.

“It’s hard to question Mourinho because of everything he has achieved down the years but I’ve never quite got his reluctance to take chances on kids.

“If Mourinho thinks Parrott is going to be so good in three years that he deserves a new contract, then he should have faith in him being good enough now.”

Parrott penned a new long-term contract with Tottenham in January but has been restricted to just two appearances this season – with only five minutes of Premier League action taken in.