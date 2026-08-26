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Ligue 1
team-logoParis FC
Stade Jean Bouin
team-logoLyon
Book Paris FC vs Lyon Tickets
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How to get Paris FC vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Paris FC take on Lyon in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Paris FC take on Lyon on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

The fixture serves as a key test for Paris FC as they aim to prove themselves against one of French football's established heavyweights. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the tactical battle unfolds on the pitch under the Friday night lights.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Lyon kicks off at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, with the exact time confirmed in the match details above.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and Lyon on September 12, 2026, you can follow these standard ticketing routes:

  • Official Club Channels: Visit the official Paris FC website to check for ticket releases, club membership windows, and general public sales directly from the host club.
  • Stadium Box Office: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly at the Stade Jean-Bouin ticket office depending on availability leading up to matchday.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets sell out through official primary channels, platforms like StubHub list seats from third-party vendors.
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Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Lyon Form

Paris FC have not won in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Troyes in Ligue 1 on August 22. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Angers and were beaten 4-0 by Mainz 05 in pre-season friendlies. Paris FC scored four goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with draws against VfB Stuttgart and Como — both finishing 2-2 — the only results that offered any encouragement.

Lyon have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on August 22, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in Champions League qualification. A 4-0 pre-season loss to Real Betis was the low point of that run. Lyon drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League play-offs and lost 2-1 to Sparta Prague in the first leg, before turning that tie around.

PAR

PAR - Form

COM
D2-2
VFB
D2-2
M05
L4-0
SCO
L3-2
TRO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OL

OL - Form

BET
L4-0
SPP
L2-1
SPP
W3-0
FB
D1-1
TFC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paris FC vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Paris FC and Lyon came in Ligue 1 on March 8, 2026, when Lyon hosted Paris FC and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Paris FC welcomed Lyon to Stade Jean Bouin in October 2025 and the sides shared six goals in a 3-3 draw. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset was a 0-0 draw in the Coupe de France in December 2021, also at Paris FC. Across three matches, neither side has managed a win.

Head to Head

Paris FCDrawLyon
0
3
0
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
FT
Coupe de France
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
0
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

Paris FC vs Lyon Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Lyon sit fourth while Paris FC are placed twelfth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
110040+43
W
2
LensLensRCL
110052+33
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110020+23
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
110010+13
W
6
BrestBrestB29
10102201
D
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
10102201
D
8
Le MansLe MansLEM
10102201
D
9
RennesRennesREN
10102201
D
10
LorientLorientFCL
10100001
D
11
NiceNiceNCE
10100001
D
12
Paris FCParis FCPAR
10100001
D
13
TroyesTroyesTRO
10100001
D
14
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
100101-10
L
15
AngersAngersSCO
100102-20
L
16
ToulouseToulouseTFC
100102-20
L
17
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
100125-30
L
18
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
100104-40
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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