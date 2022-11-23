News Matches
Palmeiras reject PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid approaches for Endrick

Raul Moura & Thiago Fernandes
6:47 AM SGT 23/11/22
Endrick Palmeiras 2022_23
Palmeiras have turned down informal approaches from multiple European giants for wonderkid Endrick.
  • PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid not able to start discussions
  • Palmeiras don't want to lose 16-year-old
  • Endrick wouldn't make any move until he's 18

WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL has learned that Palmeiras turned away attempts from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid to open discussions about a future move for Endrick. The player is visiting Europe this month to scope out possible long-term destinations, but it does not appear negotiations between clubs will come anytime soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Endrick is widely regarded as Brazil's next superstar, with clubs from all around Europe vying for his signature. He has a contract at Palmeiras until July 2025 and a release clause of €60 million.

STORY IN FOUR PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK?: The wonderkid seems destined to play in Europe, but fans might not see him on the continent for a while. The 16-year-old has a bright future ahead, though, and could be worth the wait.

