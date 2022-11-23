Palmeiras reject PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid approaches for Endrick

Palmeiras have turned down informal approaches from multiple European giants for wonderkid Endrick.

PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid not able to start discussions

Palmeiras don't want to lose 16-year-old

Endrick wouldn't make any move until he's 18

WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL has learned that Palmeiras turned away attempts from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid to open discussions about a future move for Endrick. The player is visiting Europe this month to scope out possible long-term destinations, but it does not appear negotiations between clubs will come anytime soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Endrick is widely regarded as Brazil's next superstar, with clubs from all around Europe vying for his signature. He has a contract at Palmeiras until July 2025 and a release clause of €60 million.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK?: The wonderkid seems destined to play in Europe, but fans might not see him on the continent for a while. The 16-year-old has a bright future ahead, though, and could be worth the wait.