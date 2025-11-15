How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors is set to take place on November 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Pacers are 0-3 compared to conference opponents and now rank bottom in the Eastern Conference in terms of three-point shooting, at 29.5%. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 6-2 in conference competition and 3-5 in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents, with an average of 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Raptors are shooting 49.3% from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.9% accuracy of shooting that Pacers opponents have managed, while Indiana continues to shoot 39.9% from the field so far this season, and this is 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Toronto usually permits.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors live on:

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 7.4 rebounds per game, with 1.6 coming from the offensive board and 5.7 from the defensive end.

Andrew Nembhard averages 27.4 minutes per game, 6.8 assists, and 2.2 turnovers.

Ben Sheppard has made 2.0 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Aaron Nesmith Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, Bennedict Mathurin Foot injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram is shooting 90.2 percent from the free-throw line and 49.2 percent from the field while scoring 20.5 points a game.

Scottie Barnes averages 7.6 rebounds per game, with 1.9 offensive and 5.7 defensive.

Immanuel Quickley averages 31.5 minutes per game, 1.7 turnovers, and 6.2 assists.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Collin Murray-Boyles Iillness Day-to-Day SG, Ochai Agbaji Back injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

This Pacers vs. Raptors game may once again feature tremendous scoring and significant momentum swings based on their previous five matchups. The teams have alternated victories; Indiana won the most recent game on February 27, 2025, 111-91, while Toronto won the previous two, 122-111 on December 4, 2024, and 130-119 on November 19, 2024.

As evidenced by Toronto's 130-122 victory on February 27, 2024, and Indiana's 140-123 victory on April 10, 2024, both teams have demonstrated the capacity to produce significant offensive performances.

Another fast-paced, offense-driven game appears expected given this back-and-forth pattern and the constantly high point totals, with momentum possibly shifting many times during the match.

Date Results Feb 27, 2025 Pacers 111-91 Raptors Dec 04, 2024 Raptors 122-111 Pacers Nov 19, 2024 Raptors 130-119 Pacers Apr 10, 2024 Pacers 140-123 Raptors Feb 27, 2024 Raptors 130-122 Pacers

