Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals recovery progress on Instagram
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to Instagram to reveal that he has been cleared to run outside for the first time since suffering a knee injury last spring.
The Liverpool midfielder suffered the major injury in the Reds' Champions League semifinal triumph over Roma and has been out of action ever since.
Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained damage to multiple ligaments in his knee, knocking him out of contention for the final loss to Real Madrid while robbing him of the chance to join the England squad at this past summer's World Cup.
He's also missed out on Liverpool's run to the top of the Premier League thus far, but he's taken a step towards recovery by returning to running at Melwood.
"That feeling when you’re finally back out on the grass for the first time in 8 months," he said on Instagram, showing himself with his arms raised high at Liverpool's training facility.
Oxlade-Chamberlain made 42 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions last campaign, scoring five goals.
The midfielder is expected to miss the entire campaign, but Oxlade-Chamberlain recently revealed that hopes to make "a few" appearances before the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit in first place in the Premier League after 18 matches and are still yet to be beaten in the league.
The club also secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Bayern Munich after finishing behind PSG and ahead of Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in their group stage.
The introductions of Fabinho and Naby Keita have provided midfield depth even in the absence of Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana all playing central midfield positions.
Next up for the Reds is a Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.