Oxford United vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal will travel to Kassam Stadium to take on League One side Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup.

This is the first time these two sides are meeting since their 2002-03 meeting at the same stage in the tournament, which the Gunners won 2-0. They went on to win the FA Cup that season.

Arsenal are the heavyweight favourites in this contest as they have been the best team in England this season. What also helps this fixture be overwhelmingly one-sided in Arteta & Co.'s favour is their opponents' patchy form of late. Oxford United have managed just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

Arsenal will hope to avoid a repeat of last season's embarrassing third round exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, although history is witness to the fact that the Gunners haven't lost an FA Cup tie against a side outside the top-two leagues in 30 years.

Oxford United vs Arsenal probable lineups

Oxford United XI (4-2-3-1): McGinty; Anderson, Long, Moore, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Wildschut, Taylor, Murphy

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Tomiyasu, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Elneny, Sambi Lokonga; Marquinhos, Ødegaard, F. Vieira; Nketiah

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal's next two fixtures are against tricky opponents in the Premier League as they will travel to Wembley on Sunday, 15th January to take on Spurs, followed by a game against in-form Manchester United exactly a week later.