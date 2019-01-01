Out of favour Barcelona star Vidal furious at Clasico snub

The Chile midfielder, who has admitted he is weighing up a move, stormed out of training on Tuesday after being informed he will not start the match

midfielder Arturo Vidal reacted furiously to the news that he will not be starting Wednesday's Clasico against .

Goal can confirm reports from ESPN that Vidal, 32, was not happy with the decision to leave him on the bench and made his discontent known to team-mates.

Such was the former and star's anger that he stormed out of Barca's pre-Clasico training session when Ernesto Valverde revealed his favoured line-up for Wednesday.

Several players attempted to calm down the player, but Vidal was adamant, walking out of Tuesday's practice as the Catalans looked to put the final touches on preparations for the delayed Liga clash against their arch-rivals.

This latest explosion only heightens speculation that the international's time in Catalunya is close to coming to an end.

While Vidal has made a series of crucial interventions off the bench, he has found space in Valverde's first XI hard to come by this season, sitting below the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in the midfield pecking order.

He has started just three Liga games for Barca in 2019-20, his last start coming at the start of November in a chastening 3-1 reverse for the Blaugrana at the hands of .

That lack of playing time has led to reports that the midfielder will attempt to engineer a move away from Camp Nou when the winter transfer window opens in January, a prospect that Vidal himself fuelled with his recent candid admission that he needs more first-team football.

"I would like to stay here forever, but I have to be objective and look at things from day to day," he said in an interview with TV3.

"If in December or at the end of the season I don't feel that I am important here I will have to look for a solution and widen my horizons to be important."

One possible destination for Vidal mooted is a reunion with his former coach at Juventus, Antonio Conte.

Now at , Conte is a confirmed admirer of the dynamic Chilean and is looking to reinforce his squad over the winter as the Nerazzurri go toe-to-toe with Juve at the summit.

Barca and Madrid find themselves in a similarly tense title challenge, with Wednesday's game likely to be key in deciding who leads going into the Spanish winter break.

The two giants are currently level on points after 16 games and after the Clasico will play one further round of fixtures - Barca host on Saturday before the following day Madrid welcome to the Bernabeu - prior to the two-week recess.