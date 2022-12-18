'Our destiny was to suffer' - Argentina shootout hero Martinez reacts to 'complicated' World Cup final win over France

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez admits his side were made to suffer on the way to their World Cup final win against France on Sunday.

Martinez key in Argentina success

Saved penalty in shootout

Says they had to suffer for win

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez was a pivotal part of Argentina's victory as he denied a great opportunity for France to ensure the game finished 3-3 after extra time. He then went on to save a penalty in the subsequent shootout as his side managed to claim the win. The Aston Villa goalkeeper was full of emotion after the final whistle as La Albiceleste claimed their third global title and first since 1986.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back," Martinez told Television Publica. "It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win, luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. It's a moment I've always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez was a key player for Argentina throughout the tournament and his performances were rewarded as he won the Golden Glove award.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? After celebrating the international success, the goalkeeper will return to Aston Villa as their Premier League campaign resumes with a home game against Liverpool on December 26.