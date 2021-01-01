Onuachu's effort rescues Genk from defeat against Anderlecht

The Super Eagles striker maintained his impressive goalscoring form in the Belgian top-flight as the Blue-White avoided defeat at home

Paul Onuachu rescued Genk from defeat with his equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in the Belgian First Division A play-offs on Wednesday.

Anouar Ait El Hadj put Anderlecht ahead at the Luminus Arena with his 33rd-minute opener but Onuachu ensured the Blue-White grab a point at home after linking up with Junya Ito for the leveller in the 67th minute.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a key player in John van den Brom's team so far as he took his tally to 34 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Genk are yet to lose a game in the play-offs and they sit second in the table with 35 points after three matches – four points behind leaders Club Brugge.

On Wednesday, Onuachu played the entire duration while his compatriot Cyril Dessers was an unused substitute for Genk.

Anderlecht, on the other hand, had two Ghana stars in action with Majeed Ashimeru seeing 67 minutes of action and his compatriot Mohammed Dauda came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

Next up for Onuachu and his Genk teammates, is a trip to Brussels as they battle Vincent Kompany's men who sit third in the table in a reverse fixture on Saturday.

They are aiming for a domestic double with the First Division A title in sights after their Belgian Cup win on May 25 when they defeated Standard Liege 2-1.

Onuachu’s goalscoring heroics has made him a target for several clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, former Belgium coach Rene Vandereycken has backed the Nigeria international to perfectly adapt in the German Bundesliga or the Premier League.

"Onuachu is a very special type of striker, you can hardly compare him with anyone," Vandereycken said.

"Despite being 2.01 meters, Onuachu is technically strong and fast, and he often succeeds in making the right decision.

"He will also feel that after a season in which he has already scored 33 times, it is the time to take a step higher.

"He must be able to keep up perfectly in the Bundesliga or even the Premier League, as long as he chooses the right club and trainer, although we always have to wait and see how a body reacts to a more demanding competition."