WATCH: Was Andre Onana lucky? Controversial VAR decision saves goalkeeper from giving away crucial penalty in Premier League debut win against Wolves

- Onana clatters Kalajdzic
- Incident checked by VAR but no penalty given
- Unconvincing United take three points
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United were posed all sorts of problems by a spirited Wolves side but edged into a 76th-minute lead courtesy of Raphael Varane. As Wolves piled forward in injury time, Onana came for a cross but completely missed the ball, instead making heavy contact with Sasa Kalajdzic. After a brief VAR check the officials decided against awarding a penalty.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil told Sky Sports after the game: "I think it's a foul. If you go for the ball and you clatter into an opponent that hard it has to be a foul."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a surprisingly busy night for Onana, as Wolves managed a remarkable 23 shots but came away with nothing to show for their efforts as United ran out 1-0 winners.
WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA AND UNITED? United and Onana travel to Tottenham on Saturday.