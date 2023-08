Quiz: Only a Olympique de Marseille superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

Who is this? Pascal Olmeta

Vedran Runje

Stephane Porato

Fabien Barthez Who is this? Lucho Gonzalez

Benoit Cheyrou

Laurent Bonnart

Samir Nasri Who is this? Ibrahima Bakayoko

Mamadou Niang

Taye Taiwo

Andre Ayew Who is this? Marcel Desailly

Basile Boli

Abedi Pele

Manuel Amaros Who is this? Habib Beye

Gael Givet

Lorik Cana

Karim Ziani Who is this? Franck Ribery

Brandao

Mario Lemina

Dimitri Payet Who is this? Josip Skoblar

Jean-Pierre Papin

Tony Cascarino

Franck Sauzee Who is this? Ronald Zubar

Boudewijn Zenden

Samir Nasri

Gabriel Heinze Who is this? Hossam Mido

Abdoulaye Meite

Didier Drogba

Steve Marlet Who is this? Karl-Heinz Forster

Didier Deschamps

Franck Sauzee

Dragan Stojkovic Who is this? Lucho Gonzalez

Mathieu Flamini

Gabriel Heinze

Renato Civelli Who is this? Florian Thauvin

Jeremy Morel

Andre-Pierre Gignac

Morgan Amalfitano Who is this? Philippe Vercruysse

Chris Waddle

Marc Libbra

Alen Boksic Who is this? Romain Cagnon

Brice Samba

Stephane Porato

Steve Mandanda Who is this? Eric Di Meco

Bernard Casoni

Manuel Amoros

Victor Zvunka