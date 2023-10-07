Olivier Giroud took up the goalkeeping duties for AC Milan against Genoa in a match where both goalkeepers got sent off.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran striker was forced to wear the goalkeeping gloves after Milan custodian Mike Maignan got sent off for kneeing Caleb Ekuban during a challenge in the 97th minute. Six minutes later, Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez was given the marching order after he was found guilty of charging at Fikayo Tomori while trying to score the equaliser from a corner kick.

Giroud then made a late save to secure three points for his side as he came out of his line to fist the ball away from George Puscas who came charging towards the Milan goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT star and former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic had earlier scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute which helped Milan clinch a crucial win and climb up to the top of the Serie A table with 21 points from eight games.

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Stefano Pioli's side will face Juventus in a league clash on October 22.