Oliver Kahn’s days at Bayern are numbered! CEO's departure 'a matter of time' following Champions League exit and Julian Nagelsmann sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Bayern's Champions League exit to Manchester City following a 4-1 aggregate defeat heads are going to roll at the Bavarian club. According to Jan Aage Fjørtoft, there is an "ongoing process" at the club to remove Kahn from his position and his departure is just "a matter of time" despite his contract running until December 31, 2024. German outlet Bild, is also reporting that the former German international has come firmly under the scanner of the club hierarchy following their DFB Pokal and Champions League exit within a short span of time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bayern fans have also expressed their discontent with the team management and held a banner during their clash with Man City which read: "Goals may be missed, values ​​not! Question management policy!" Another banner read: "Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidžić) + Kahn: Heroes of yesteryear, whistles of today."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Questions have been raised over Kahn's decision to recruit Nagelsmann to the club in 2021 for a world record £21.7m fee and subsequently discarding him within two years in favour of Thomas Tuchel. He has also been criticized for being unable to sign a replacement for Robert Lewandowski after the Polish striker jumped ship to Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Fjørtoft has suggested that Philip Lahm, who is currently head of the organizing committee for the Euro 2024 in Germany, is being considered as Kahn's long-term successor. President Herbert Hainer could also possibly succeed Kahn on an interim basis, whereas Uli Hoeneß's potential return to operational business is also being given thought. The 71-year-old is currently serving as the honourary president and is also a member of the supervisory board since 2019.