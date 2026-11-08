Oliver Glasner hails ‘special’ night as Nottingham Forest stun Manchester City to climb out of relegation zone

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Oliver Glasner has expressed his immense pride following Nottingham Forest's stunning 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday evening. The Reds head coach described the atmosphere at the City Ground as a major factor in securing their first home win of the Premier League season.

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A landmark victory at the City Ground

The victory was sparked by an opening goal from Jair Cunha, followed by a clinical brace from Liam Delap, ensuring the three points remained at the City Ground. This result marks a turning point for the Reds, who had been searching for their first home win of the campaign until the visit of the reigning champions. The significance of the result extends beyond the prestige of beating Enzo Maresca's side, as the three points have propelled Forest to a total of nine for the season. More importantly, the win has moved Glasner's side out of the bottom three, providing a massive psychological boost for the squad as they look to establish themselves in the mid-table positions.

The head coach was quick to acknowledge the importance of the result for the club's momentum. Reflecting on the achievement immediately after the final whistle, Glasner was full of praise for the collective effort shown by his players and the vocal home support. "It’s a very special night. Credit to the players for how passionate they played and for the spirit. I really loved the spirit in the team and in the City Ground and the togetherness," said the manager on the club's official website.

Overcoming the Manchester City pressure

Despite the comfortable final scoreline, Forest had to endure significant periods of pressure, particularly after City managed to find the back of the net. Glasner noted that the crowd played a pivotal role during these difficult segments of the match, sustaining the players when they were pinned back in their own defensive third. The resilience shown by the backline was a testament to the tactical discipline installed by the coaching staff.

The manager highlighted how the energy from the stands translated into defensive stability, preventing the visitors from turning their territorial dominance into further goals during a tense second half under the lights at Trentside. "After the City goal we had moments where we suffered and in those moments the atmosphere was incredible. We had the full backing of our fans and this helped us to overcome a tough period," Glasner explained.

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Liam Delap the difference maker

The standout individual performance came from Delap, whose two goals effectively killed off the contest. The striker showed great versatility by scoring with both feet, a feat that did not go unnoticed by his manager. Glasner admitted that the third goal was the decisive moment that allowed his team to finally believe that a famous victory against the treble winners was within their grasp as the clock ticked down.

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"Liam’s third goal felt like a neck breaker, and we got the confidence that we can really win this game so credit to the players and credit, and thank you, to our fans,” Glasner added.

A total team performance

Glasner was particularly impressed by the ambition his team showed to extend their lead rather than simply sitting back to defend a narrow margin. He noted that City’s ability to attack through various channels made the third goal a necessity. Ultimately, the German manager refused to single out any one individual for the victory, instead choosing to focus on the collective work rate that allowed Forest to outmuscle their illustrious opponents.

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"The pressure increased and City were playing around our box and we know how difficult it is to defend. They can play through the middle and they can cross from out wide. We needed the third goal and Liam showed his finishing quality with the right foot and left foot. No player deserves to be mentioned individually today because it was such a fantastic team effort and all the praise belongs to them," Glasner concluded.