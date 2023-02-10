Oleksandr Zinchenko explains why signing ‘amazing player’ Jorginho was shrewd transfer business by Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko was impressed by Arsenal’s business in the January window, with new arrival Jorginho billed as “an amazing player” and “a winner”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were not as busy as they would have liked in the winter market, with deals for the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo slipping through their grasp. They were, however, able to prise Belgian winger Leandro Trossard away from Brighton, while Italy international midfielder Jorginho was snapped up from Chelsea as a Champions League and European Championship winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zinchenko is delighted to have fresh faces on board at Emirates Stadium, telling VBET News of the deal that has taken Jorginho from west London to the north of the English capital: “He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have bolstered their ranks in a bid to remain at the top of the Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta having overseen a remarkable reversal in fortunes for the Gunners – who finished fifth last season. Zinchenko added on working with the highly-rated Spanish coach: “I have known Mikel since City, and I always knew that he is an amazing manager. There are a lot of similarities between Arteta and [Pep] Guardiola, but obviously, everyone is a bit different, and still, there is some difference between them as well. But the similarity is that both of them want to win every single game, and that’s the most important thing.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton in their last Premier League outing, but they remain five points clear of the chasing pack heading into a home date with Brentford on Saturday.