Oleksandr Zinchenko breaks down on Arsenal bench after being nutmegged by Trent Alexander-Arnold before Liverpool equaliser

Oleksandr Zinchenko was close to tears on the Arsenal bench after being nutmegged in the build-up to Liverpool’s equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Gunners took a two-goal lead

Reds battle back

Points shared in dramatic contest

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners burst out of the blocks on Merseyside, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus putting them two goals in front. Liverpool hit back, though, while also seeing Mohamed Salah miss a penalty, and could have snatched all three points at the end. Roberto Firmino earned them a point, after Salah hauled them back into the game late in the first-half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold putting the ball through Zinchenko’s legs before hanging up the cross that allowed his Brazilian team-mate to nod home at the far post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko, who is versatile enough to operate at left-back and in midfield, was replaced shortly after being beaten by Alexander-Arnold, with the emotion of a crunch clash clearly getting to him as he was left holding his head in his hands.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City are chasing them down and there promises to be more twists and turns before the English top-flight crown is handed out in May.