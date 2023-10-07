History makers! OL Reign set new NWSL record with huge crowd at Lumen Field for Washington Spirit clash

OL Reign set a new NWSL single-game attendance record with 34,130 fans at Lumen Field during the club's 0-0 draw against Washington Spirit.

OL set new NWSL attendance record

Over 34,000 supporters watched from the stands

Megan Rapinoe played her last regular season home match

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a packed house in Seattle on Friday night as USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe stepped onto the home pitch probably for the final time as Reign's playoff status is yet to be confirmed. The veteran forward had spent her entire career with the Reign and the fans came out in numbers to honour her.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reign had previously held the NWSL single-game attendance record which was set during a game in June 2022 against the Portland Thorns, with an attendance billed as 42,054. However, it's worth noting that this particular game was part of a double-header with Seattle Sounders.

The prior record for the highest attendance on an NWSL-only gameday was achieved in September 2022 by the San Diego Wave when they managed to sell out all 32,000 seats at Snapdragon Stadium during their match against Angel City FC.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Reign will finish their league-stage campaign against Chicago Red Stars on Sunday at the SeatGeek Stadium.