An OGC Nice player who stood on the edge of a road bridge in the city in an apparent suicide attempt is now safe, according to reports in France.

As first reported by BFM Nice Cote d'Azur, the professional footballer stopped on the hard shoulder of the motorway, exited their vehicle and climbed over the barrier.

Police were soon in attendance at the Magnan viaduct, while RMC Sport reported that the Ligue 1 club sent a psychologist to provide support to the player.

In reaction to the incident, Nice cancelled Friday's press conference ahead of their game against Brest on Sunday. Some reporters had already arrived when the decision was made, with the club also holding a crisis meeting.

As reported by Canal+, after just under three hours on the edge of the bridge the player was safely recovered by the emergency services.