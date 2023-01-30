‘Nothing will happen’ - Klopp rules out late-window signings for Liverpool ahead of January deadline

Jurgen Klopp says there will be no late movement at Liverpool in the January transfer window despite the Reds’ ongoing struggles for consistency.

Reds out of both domestic cups

Well adrift of Premier League's top four

No plans to spend until the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The current holders of the FA Cup were dumped out of that competition in their latest outing, as they slipped to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Brighton, and have already surrendered their grip on the Carabao Cup in 2022-23. Liverpool are into the last-16 of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid, but sit ninth in the Premier League table – 10 points adrift of the top four.

WHAT THEY SAID: While there have been calls for the Reds to bolster their ranks before the January 31 deadline, Klopp has told beIN Sports of recruitment plans on Merseyside: “No, no, nothing will happen in this transfer window. That’s it, all good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have brought in Netherlands international forward Cody Gakpo during the winter window, having previously drafted in Darwin Nunez last summer, but there are no plans to spend again in the middle of what has been a frustrating campaign.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds are considered to be in need of reinforcements in the midfield department, but Klopp and Co will wait a few more months at least before lining up any potential additions for that area of the field – amid talk of interest in Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.