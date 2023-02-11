'I'm not stupid' - Graham Potter expects Chelsea sack if results don't improve

Graham Potter has underlined that he knows the gravity of being Chelsea boss and would "understand" having to be sacked if their poor run continues.

Chelsea currently in ninth

Spent over £300m in January

Potter expects sack if form continues

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter was handed a war chest of over £300 million ($362m) in his first full transfer window, making up 37% of the league's total spend. However, that mass influx of cash is not likely to promise any immediate upturn in form. With Chelsea languishing in ninth and having recorded just one win in all competitions since the turn of the year, the Englishman has underlined that he knows he won't be there forever.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My relationship has been consistent with [the owners]. We understand where we both are, where we see the team. We are working really well to keep improving," Potter told reporters ahead of the Blues matchup against West Ham on Saturday. "The expectations have always remained the same, a team that ultimately wins. We know there is opportunities to make changes to the team when the window is open. I'm not stupid. If the results aren't what this club should get, then I understand, if I'm the reason for it then that's the job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to Chelsea's staggering haul of eight players brought in in January - six of whom are available for immediate selection - Potter now has to try to integrate one of the most bloated squads in the league. That list is not likely to get any smaller either, after Hakim Ziyech's deadline day move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to snub MLS side Los Angeles FC in order to fight for his place.

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? The 47-year-old will lead Chelsea out against West Ham this Saturday needing nothing less than three points to relieve some of the pressure on his back.