‘That's not good’ - Klopp gives verdict on Jota injury after Liverpool forward stretchered off against Man City

Jurgen Klopp admits the immediate outlook for Diogo Jota is “not good”, with the Liverpool star having been stretchered off against Manchester City.

Portuguese star forced off at Anfield

Further tests to be carried out

Set for another spell on the sidelines

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international appeared to suffer a muscle injury late on in a 1-0 victory for the Reds over the reigning Premier League champions at Anfield. He received treatment on the field, before being forced from it, and Liverpool are now waiting on a full assessment of how serious the problem is and how long Jota could be kept out of action for.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters when asked for an update on the 25-year-old’s condition: “Diogo, I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it. I saw it on the side on the screen, I am the first who saw it. When I saw he goes down and there was not a lot of contact, you can see a little bit that somebody kicks his foot and maybe the muscle got overstretched, 96 minutes, that’s not good for the muscle. He felt it immediately and now we have to wait to see how bad it is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jota has suffered a number of injury issues during his time on Merseyside, with knee, foot, ankle and hamstring problems forcing him to sit out 29 games across all competitions.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have won 23 Premier League games against reigning champions, seven more than any other side. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 14 such home games (W8 D6).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Without Jota at their disposal, but Mohamed Salah back among the goals, the Reds will play host to West Ham on Wednesday before taking in a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.