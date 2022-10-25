'He's of no use' - Sneijder fires Chelsea warning over Ajax transfer target

Wesley Sneijder believes Ajax star Edson Alvarez is useless and says the Dutch side should have accepted a €50 million offer from Chelsea for him.

Chelsea made bid for Mexico star in summer

Ajax refused to let him go

Sneijder says they should have sold him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexico star was rumoured to be the subject of a huge bid from the Premier League side near the end of the summer transfer window and reportedly refused to train in an attempt to convince the Eredivisie champions to let him go. However, Ajax refused to sanction an exit and he remains a regular in the Ajax starting XI.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Ajax and Netherlands star Sneijder has not been impressed by Alvarez, however, and believes the capital club should have let him go, saying on Veronica Offside: “[Alvarez] plays everything back or everything wide. He's no use to you. They should have sent him to London very quickly. You really could have brought back two good, nice players for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ajax have hardly impressed since coach Alfred Schreuder replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm ahead of this season. While the Dutch champions sit four points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, they have struggled in the Champions League, being demolished twice by Napoli and losing once to Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? The Amsterdam club hope to secure their place in the Europa League on Wednesday when they take on Liverpool in their penultimate group stage match of the Champions League.