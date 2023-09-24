No derby return for Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash due to illness after rapid injury recovery

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been ruled out of his side's derby clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday through illness.

Vinicius has been out since August

Was originally included in matchday squad

Madrid looking to maintain 100% start

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has been missing from the Real Madrid squad ever since suffering a hamstring strain during his sides 1-0 win over Celta Vigo back on August 25. He was initially named in the matchday squad to face Diego Simeone's side, but has since had to withdraw with gastroenteritis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With three games to come in the space of six days for Real, there could be a chance for the Brazilian to make his mark in midweek if his bout of illness passes. Los Blancos are set to face Las Palmas on Wednesday, before traveling to Girona just three days later on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, Real Madrid confirmed Vinicius' omission, writing: ''Vini Jr. has dropped out of our matchday squad for #AtletiRealMadrid.''

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL?: After beginning the new season in fine fettle, Real travel to the Metropolitano Stadium later this evening looking to make it six wins from six in La Liga. The Spanish giants also left it late to see off Union Berlin in the Champions League earlier this week, with Jude Bellingham once again coming to their rescue with a late winner.