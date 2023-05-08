No deal! Lionel Messi has not agreed £400m Al-Hilal move & PSG superstar will only make future call once season is over

Despite claims to the contrary, Lionel Messi has reportedly not agreed a deal with Al-Hilal and will only make a decision on his future in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar is running down his contract at Parc des Princes and will hit free agency when the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close. Various landing spots have been mooted for the all-time great at that stage, from America to the Middle East via Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been suggested that a £400 million ($507m) approach from Saudi Arabia has already been accepted, with Messi preparing to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh – with the Portuguese icon currently on the books at Al-Nassr. Mundo Deportivo are, however, reporting that such talk is well wide of the mark.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi is said to be fully focused on the end of a Ligue 1 title quest at PSG, having returned to training there on the back of a short ban. The season in France is not due to finish until June 4, and no definitive call has been made on his next move. Barcelona, who have been linked with a bid to bring the 35-year-old back onto their books, are also said to have been offered no indication that the South American has already decided where he will be playing next term.

WHAT NEXT? There have been reports that Messi wants to spend at least one more season in Europe, offering him another shot at Champions League glory, before packing bags for the Middle East or MLS.