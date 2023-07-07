Nintendo to sponsor Chelsea? Blues tease fans with cryptic post ahead of new kit release

Chelsea have got their supporters excited with the release of a teaser video ahead of their 2023-24 kit reveal, with Nintendo figuring prominently.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are yet to reveal what they will be wearing in the new Premier League season, but supporters do not have long left to wait. When the new kit drops, Chelsea fans will also discover which brand name will be splashed over the front of the latest jerseys. The Premier League blocked a deal with Paramount+ as it breached official broadcast partner rules, while talk of a deal being done with Stake.com has generated plenty of discussion. Blues followers are hoping that the video released on the club’s official Threads feed is a nod towards gaming giants Nintendo taking on sponsorship duties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The video in question features a Nintendo Game Boy running a game that features a lion and a football – two things closely associated with Chelsea Football Club. The hand held console ends by displaying the message “it’s a 90s thing” – which may be more of a nod towards a retro design.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have friendly dates with Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund to take in this summer before opening their 2023-24 campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.