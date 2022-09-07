Mbappe's fifth signature edition from Nike

Kylian Mbappe has been given his very own signature Nike Air Zoom Mercurials and they may just be the best-looking boots of the year. The Mercurial Zoom boots have been given a special edition makeover for the PSG striker, who is becoming the face of Nike football.

The inspiration behind the design comes from Parisian Afropop and the Jordan 7. They come in a Dark Beetroot, University Blue and Metallic Gold colourway, reminiscent of the lush textiles and colours you would find in a majestic palace. Nike's famous swoosh gets its own unique twist, tweaked with two kinks that showcase the letter M.

Mbappe's KM logo features on the boot collar, whilst the AIR branding is splashed in gold across the instep. A vibrant blue and red striped design wraps itself at the back of the heel to finish the extravagant look. The boots are also released in the Vapor XV edition for those who don't fancy a collared finish.

Nike x Kylian Mbappe Zoom Mercurial boots price & how to buy

The Nike x Kylian Mbappe Zoom Mercurial football boots were launched on September 5 and are available to buy now from Nike and Pro: Direct Soccer.

Nike x Kylian Mbappe Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite

Get them from Nike for £259.95

Get them from Nike for £244.95