Explained: Why Nike contract means the Premier League is yet to introduce automatic offside system amid VAR controversy

The Premier League's plans for an automatic offside system have been affected by their contract with ball supplier Nike.

Technology untested with Nike balls

World Cup system relied on sensors

Automatic offside in focus

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that the Nike footballs used in the league have yet to be comprehensively tested with an automated offside system. Officials believe technology is rapidly progressing and technology that doesn't involve the use of sensors inserted into balls will soon be available.

WHY WAS THE SYSTEM IN PLACE AT THE WORLD CUP? A semi-automated system was in place during last year's World Cup in Qatar. The collaboration between a German technology company and FIFA's long-time ball supplier adidas was seen as a success but was reliant on sensors being built in to the Al Rihla match ball.

Despite that, several chip-less systems are in place such as those used by UEFA for their flagship competitions and that used in Serie A. Those competitions are not, however, supplied by Nike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The use of VAR in determining offside calls was one area that previously generated little controversy but has become the subject of fevered public debate after the extraordinary events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The subsequent release of the audio of officials making the egregious decision led to further questions as to why the richest league in world football lacks the kind of automated system in place in other competitions.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR VAR?: A semi-automatic system will be in place for this midweek's European fixtures, but it will be back to the more labour intensive way at the weekend when the Premier League resumes with Tottenham's lunchtime trip to Luton on Saturday.