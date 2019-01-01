Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho wins appeal in Cyprus, to return Anorthosis duty

The Super Eagles first-choice goalie was suspended and fined for invalid health certificate but appealed the decision

goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has won his appeal against one-match ban and fine handed him by the Cyprus Football Association.

The youngster who joined Anorthosis on loan in January from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna was accused of playing with an invalid health certificate by Apollon Limassol on his debut for the Blue White against their side on February 2.

The 20-year-old was subsequently suspended for a game and fined €1,000 for appearing for Jurgen Streppel’s men with unauthorised paperwork while his club was imposed with a nine-point deduction.

However, after an appeal, the youngster has been cleared of wrongdoing but the nine-point deduction from Anorthosis has been upheld.

“The CMP Court of Appeal in the majority rejected the appeal of the Anorthosis Famagusta Association and upheld the decision of the Sports Judge Aristotle Vryonidis,” read a statement from the CFA.

“With regard to the part of the decision concerning his sentence imposed on footballer Francis Uzoho by the Athletic Judge, the penalty is unanimously cancelled because the player was not told that he had a disciplinary action against him."

The decision has seen Anorthosis drop to the relegation zone in the Cypriot First Division log and the former Elche man who has missed their last three games will be expected to help his side bounce back from the setback.