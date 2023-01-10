‘Nice to see’ - Koopmeiners reacts to Liverpool transfer links as Atalanta remain reluctant to sell midfielder

Teun Koopmeiners admits that transfer links to Liverpool are “nice to see”, but Atalanta intend to fend off any advances from Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp remains in the market for midfield additions with another window now open, with Premier League heavyweights considered to be in need of a major upgrade in that department. Netherlands international Koopmeiners is one of several targets said to be registering on a Merseyside recruitment radar, with the 24-year-old – who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup – pleased to be attracting such interest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Koopmeiners has said of the admiring glances supposedly being shot in his direction: “I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that but I’m 100 per cent focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atalanta chiefs will be delighted to hear that Koopmeiners has no desire to take on a new challenge as the Serie A outfit have no intention of selling. Sporting director Tony D’Amico has told Sky Sport Italia: “There’s nothing concrete with Liverpool: we welcome the interest, but he’s one of our players.” Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has previously said: “Koopmeiners won't move in January.”

WHAT NEXT? Koopmeiners moved to Italy from AZ in the summer of 2021 and has taken in 60 appearances for Atalanta, while also earning 15 senior international caps.