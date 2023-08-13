'We were supposed to meet on Monday!' - NFL icon Tom Brady reveals his plans with Harry Kane were spoiled by striker's Bayern Munich transfer

NFL legend Tom Brady has revealed that Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich scuppered his plans to meet the England captain in the coming days.

Brady and Kane close friends

NFL star gives verdict on move

Kane made debut in 3-0 loss to Leipzig

WHAT HAPPENED? Brady — who visited the UK this weekend to watch Birmingham City play following his recent minority investment in the west Midlands club — gave his verdict on Kane's big money move to Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry's been a friend of mine for a while," Brady said to Sky Sports News. "We were supposed to meet Monday morning and then the plans changed quickly. But [I'm] very excited for him. He was part of a great club in Tottenham and he's going to another great club. And I think he wanted to compete in the Champions League and he's gonna get a chance to do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane and Brady might seem like an unlikely friendship, but the two first got chatting due to the former Spurs striker's love of American football, which led to some conversations on Instagram. The England captain's move to Germany may have prevented the pair from meeting up in person on this occasion, but it's likely to only be a matter of time until they do link up again.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Bayern's new striker didn't have the ideal start to life in Bavaria; in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday, he made his debut as a substitute, failing to have an impact in a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. However, it would be harsh to judge Kane off 20 minutes of football with a team he did not get a chance to train with. He's likely to make his full debut away to Werder Bremen next Friday, and the eyes of football fans across the globe will be on him.