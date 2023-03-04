Neymar's friends told him to stay at Barcelona or join Man City - NOT go to PSG, explains Luis Suarez

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed that he and Lionel Messi encouraged Neymar not to go to PSG in 2017

Suarez, Messi told Neymar not to leave

Suggested Man City if he had to go

Neymar signed for world record fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar left Barcelona in 2017, as PSG broke the world transfer record to sign the Brazilian. But his teammates advised Neymar not to make the move, suggesting that he either stayed in Catalonia or go to Manchester City, Suarez told Marca.

WHAT THEY SAID: Suarez insisted that Neymar could have been considered the best in the world if he stayed at Barca: "If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, ​​he would have won a Ballon d'Or for sure. My opinion is that if I had stayed, he would have won," Suarez said.

The Uruguayan also revealed that he believed Neymar chose the wrong club as an eventual destination:

"We went to talk to Neymar and told him: 'Ney, if you want to win everything, stay here "There are all environments that are sometimes difficult to control.

"We, as friends, advised him to stay, but it's his decision, his family's. We said: 'Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, that Football will be better there. But in France?" Suarez said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has had a mixed PSG tenure, winning everything domestically but failing to find the European success he coveted.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian has picked up a fourth ankle injury in four years, and is ruled out for at least the next week — including PSG's Champions League knockout clash with Bayern Munich.