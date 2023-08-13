Neymar to leave Paris? PSG accept sizeable bid from Al-Hilal following Saudi club's unsuccessful Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly accepted a 'huge' offer for Neymar from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian international has reportedly informed PSG he wants to leave the club this summer, although the French side may hold out for at least €150 million (£130m/$165m). After Fabrizio Romano claimed Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal tabled a 'huge' offer for the 31-year-old on Saturday, RMC Sport state that bid has now been accepted. However, the report adds Neymar is yet to give the deal the 'green light' despite negotiations between his representatives and the club being at an advanced stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Neymar were to leave PSG this summer, with former side Barcelona and MLS clubs said to be keeping tabs on him, that would end a six-year stay in the French capital - where he has scored 118 goals in 173 appearances. This is going on at a time when the Ligue 1 champions are, arguably, in a state of disarray, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw against Lorient on Saturday. Incidentally, PSG accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid from Al-Hilal for Mbappe last month but he was not interested in a move there.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are intent on selling Mbappe this summer after he refused to sign a new deal with the club. They do not want him to depart on a free next year but if he and Neymar leave this summer, their results in Ligue 1 and the Champions League could suffer.

WHAT NEXT? Negotiations continue, but it's likely that Neymar will not feature for PSG again.