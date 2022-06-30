Neymar told ‘No.10 shirt is waiting for him’ at Newcastle as Joelinton makes ambitious transfer plea

With the Brazilian seeing questions asked of his future at Paris Saint-Germain, a fellow countryman has speculated on a possible landing spot

Neymar has seen talk of a possible move to the Premier League resurface, and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been informed by fellow Brazilian Joelinton that the “No.10 shirt is there waiting for him” at Newcastle.

The most expensive player on the planet is seeing serious questions asked of his future some five years on from completing a record-setting €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer from Barcelona to Parc des Princes.

GOAL has learned that PSG will listen to offers for the enigmatic 30-year-old this summer and, with the likes of Chelsea being linked with an approach, Joelinton has suggested that an illustrious compatriot should consider joining him and Bruno Guimaraes at St James’ Park.

Neymar’s invitation from Newcastle

Brazilian forward Joelinton, who has spent the last three seasons on Tyneside, has told the Cast FC podcast of the exit talk Neymar is generating in France: “We can get him a spot, sure! In any team in the world. If he comes it will be…

“I can't explain it, the man is an idol, is huge in world soccer. So, the invitation is done. Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I'll run for you all the time.

“If we have the chance I hope the coach will call him. The number 10 shirt is there waiting for him. I'll send a message to Bruno. Bruno has his contact, he can send a message inviting Ney to play there.”

While Joelinton is eager to offer up Newcastle’s No.10 jersey, that spot is currently filled by mercurial French winger Allan Saint-Maximin and he would not want to give up that shirt without a fight.

Neymar in the Premier League would be all types of entertaining 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5AC7Pr9Rwx — GOAL (@goal) June 26, 2022

Could Newcastle afford Neymar?

There are few clubs in world football that could afford to finance a move for Neymar.

Newcastle are now one of those sides, with a £300m ($364m) takeover of the club having been completed in October 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) now own an 80 per cent stake in the Magpies, meaning that the North East outfit have become one of the richest teams on the planet.

Finding the funds to sign Neymar would not be an issue, even when taking a lucrative contract into account, but convincing him to head for Tyneside could prove tricky.

Ambitious plans are being drawn up at Newcastle, with manager Eddie Howe having money to spend, but they are not yet contenders for Champions League qualification and have some way to go before they can compete with continental rivals for the very best players on the market.

